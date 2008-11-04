[ DONATE TO RMN ] [ View Thread ] [ Return to Main Page ] [ Read Prev Article ] [ Read Next Article ] [ CGI Media News Room ] [ SUBSCRIBE TO RMN ]

JIM STONE: The fact that NZ has ID'd SAVERS of the CHRISTCHURCH LIVE STREAM and ARRESTED them w/o BAIL means they have SOMETHING TO HIDE

Posted By: NaturalWisdom
Date: Monday, 18-Mar-2019 13:29:09

Jim Stone, Freelance Journalist
http://82.221.129.208/.wo9.html

New Zealand has identified people who saved the Christchurch shooting live stream and is going around arresting them now. Those arrested are detained WITHOUT BAIL.

QUESTION: Why be so obsessed about this? Why? I'd like them to answer WHY THEY ARE SO WORKED UP ABOUT PEOPLE HAVING COPIES OF THIS that they are going around arresting people who have it? IS THERE A "FRAME 313" IN THAT VIDEO? REPEAT: Why be obsessed about this video SO BADLY you need it cleaned up all tidy and proper so aggressively you're going to arrest anyone who has it and hold them without bail? Obvious answer: FRAME 313. GET IT? It HAS TO reveal something, there's a glaring revelation in it somewhere, and someone wants it buried post haste so badly that if you can reveal something very uncomfortable for the power elite in this video and don't be obedient and destroy it, YOU ARE GONE.

SEE THIS.

BOTTOM LINE: Someone has something to hide, PERIOD.


SOURCE



