Reader, 5-min video: "New Book reveals entire Obama administration total corruption."

Remember Hunter Biden appointed to Ukraine Government to set up Bogus Business well PAY to Play is even bigger with China. Government circles.

New Book reveals entire Obama administration total corruption.

Schweizer takes on political corruption in 'Secret Empires'

Published on Mar 21, 2018

On 'The Story,' Peter Schweizer discusses his new book 'Secret Empires,' which he says reveals corruption that has taken hold of Washington D.C.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDinjrpGs7w

